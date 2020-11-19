Advertisement

Pickup locations for Thanksgiving dinners announced

Frozen Hungry Man dinners will be available at no charge while supplies last this coming...
Frozen Hungry Man dinners will be available at no charge while supplies last this coming Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the 53rd annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner, organizers said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Because of COVID-19 concerns, the annual Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner won’t be held this year at the Stormont Vail Events Center Agriculture Hall.

However, the 53rd annual dinner will still go on, though in an abbreviated format.

Organizers announced in October that they would distribute 3,500 Hungry Man frozen dinners at no charge for Thanksgiving.

David Braun, president of the Topeka Community Thanksgiving Dinner Foundation, said Thursday there will be three designated pickup locations for the meals.

Some 1,000 of the frozen dinners will be available each day on a first-come, first-served basis.

Braun said there is a limit of one meal per person, with a maximum of four per car. All four people don’t need to be in the vehicle at the time of the pickup.

The locations will be set up for people to drive through or walk up to get their meals.

The days and times of meal pick up will be as follows:

• Monday, Nov. 23, 5-7 p.m. -- Stormont Vail Event Center, near S.W. 19th and Topeka Boulevard.

• Tuesday, Nov. 24, 5-7 p.m., at the Keep it Clean Carwash, 1928 N.W. Topeka Blvd.

• Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, 3 p.m. until the meals are gone at the Antioch Family Life Center, 1921 S.E. Indiana Ave.

No meals will be delivered this year.

