Pair from Garden City charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine, among others

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair from Garden City has been charged with intent to distribute methamphetamine and more.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Joshua J. Suazo, 24, of Garden City, and Alexis M. Valverde, 29, of Garden City, have been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (1), one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin (2) and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (3).

Additionally, McAllister said Valverde has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (4) and Suazo is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a user of a controlled substance (5).

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened on Aug. 20, 2020, in Garden City.

McAllister said upon conviction, each of the charges carries the following penalties:

Counts 1 and 2: Up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.

Count 3: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts 4 and 5: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, the Garden City Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mona Furst is prosecuting.

