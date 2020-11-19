New attorneys will take oath via videoconference

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys in the State of Kansas will take their oath via videoconference on Nov. 20.

Kansas Courts says applicants that successfully passed the Sept. 20 Kansas bar exam will be sworn in as attorneys on Friday, Nov. 20.

According to the Court, Chief Justice marla Luckert of the Supreme Court and Chief Judge Julie Robinson of the U.S. District Court who oversees the District of Kansas congratulated the new attorneys via a video message.

The Court aid the chief justices and Justices K.J. Wall and Evelyn Wilson will initiate the videoconferences to swear in the new attorneys individually. It said there will not be an in-person ceremony.

According to the Court, those being admitted can also choose to be sworn in by any state judge.

The Court said those eligible to be sworn in are as follows:

Ellis Matthew Hallburton Odom, Hays

Douglas Justin Barrett Borr, Lawrence Kristen Jan Cannon, Lawrence Katie DeVito-Erhart, Lawrence Donald Gene Parr, Linwood

Leavenworth Eric Fitzgerald McMillin, Easton

Sedgwick Alexander Pratt Robinson, Wichita Nathan Michael Geffre, Wichita

Shawnee Milesha Nnebuogo Segun, Topeka Brian Maudlin, Topeka

Stevens Haley Rae Sosa, Hugoton

Wyandotte Jacob Aaron Crane, Kansas City, Kansas

Farmington, Arkansas Collette Aleece Cox

Lee’s Summit, Mo. DongJoo Kim Peter Barrett Semegen

Monroe, N.C. Christine Michele Caplinger

Lubbock, Texas William Seth Roberts



