New attorneys will take oath via videoconference
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys in the State of Kansas will take their oath via videoconference on Nov. 20.
Kansas Courts says applicants that successfully passed the Sept. 20 Kansas bar exam will be sworn in as attorneys on Friday, Nov. 20.
According to the Court, Chief Justice marla Luckert of the Supreme Court and Chief Judge Julie Robinson of the U.S. District Court who oversees the District of Kansas congratulated the new attorneys via a video message.
The Court aid the chief justices and Justices K.J. Wall and Evelyn Wilson will initiate the videoconferences to swear in the new attorneys individually. It said there will not be an in-person ceremony.
According to the Court, those being admitted can also choose to be sworn in by any state judge.
The Court said those eligible to be sworn in are as follows:
- Ellis
- Matthew Hallburton Odom, Hays
- Douglas
- Justin Barrett Borr, Lawrence
- Kristen Jan Cannon, Lawrence
- Katie DeVito-Erhart, Lawrence
- Donald Gene Parr, Linwood
- Leavenworth
- Eric Fitzgerald McMillin, Easton
- Sedgwick
- Alexander Pratt Robinson, Wichita
- Nathan Michael Geffre, Wichita
- Shawnee
- Milesha Nnebuogo Segun, Topeka
- Brian Maudlin, Topeka
- Stevens
- Haley Rae Sosa, Hugoton
- Wyandotte
- Jacob Aaron Crane, Kansas City, Kansas
- Farmington, Arkansas
- Collette Aleece Cox
- Lee’s Summit, Mo.
- DongJoo Kim
- Peter Barrett Semegen
- Monroe, N.C.
- Christine Michele Caplinger
- Lubbock, Texas
- William Seth Roberts
