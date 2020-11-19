Members of Kansas Congressional Delegation prepare for new roles in Washington

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -New faces are taking over Washington as orientation is underway for the 117th United States Congress.

Republican Rep.-elect Jake LaTurner is joining more than 50 other lawmakers for New Member Orientation in Washington. The program is designed to help newcomers learn the inner workings of Congress.

LaTurner ousted sitting Congressman Steve Watkins (R-Kan.) in the August primary. Come January, he will take office representing the people of Kansas’s 2nd district.

“People are tired of Washington not working for them,” said LaTurner.

As State Treasurer, LaTurner became the youngest statewide official in the country when he was elected at age 29. When he takes his oath in Washington, he says he will prioritize lowering the national debt and putting his constituents over politics.

“It doesn’t matter what party you are,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what part of the district you are from. We are going to make sure we help people navigate through the federal government.”

While LaTurner is a fresh face in Washington, Sen.-elect Roger Marshall is preparing to begin his term in the U.S Senate after spending 4 years in the U.S House of Representatives.

Following an expensive record breaking Senate race, Marshall is replacing longtime incumbent and Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan). Roberts announced his retirement last year.

“His priorities for agriculture will be my priorities as well; certainly protecting Kansas values, the military is a priority,” said Marshall. “We do have a lot in common.”

From agriculture to coronavirus relief, Marshall has been a staunch supporter of President Trump and the Republican Party. He says he is also continuing to back the President’s refusal to concede the election.

“We want to make sure that every legal vote is counted and every illegal vote is not counted,” said Marshall.

All members of Kansas’s Congressional Delegation are Republican, except for Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) of the 3rd Congressional District. Davids won reelection after flipping the seat blue in 2018.

Gray Television’s Washington News Bureau also reached out the Rep.-elect Tracey Mann (R-Kan.). He did not make himself available for an interview.

