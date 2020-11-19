Local leaders call on area to take pandemic seriously as Stormont Vail makes room for more patients

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Even as the COVID-19 continues to impact the amount of staff Stormont Vail Hospital has available, the organization is making adjustments to house patients with all medical needs.

Local leaders got a look at the hospital’s transformations to adapt to a rise in COVID-19 cases on a Wednesday tour.

The hospital has been converting areas like waiting rooms and lobbies to maximize the space available to treat patients.

Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla said seeing the hospital ‘s changes highlights the reality of the presence of the virus.

“The moment in which our hospitals are inventing places to put new people, that’s a bad time, the moment when the health department is not able to call you after you have a positive test to figure out who else is sick, that moment passed,”she said.

“Because of our refusal to understand the responsibility that comes with our liberties we’re walking through a hospital that reinvents the way that they provide service.”

The hospital is making the conversions so other parts of the building are not overwhelmed.

Shawnee County Commissioner Kevin Cook said it’s time the community works together to make sure the hospitals do not get overwhelmed.

“When we are changing rooms that are critical care when we are changing out lobbies into acute care I think that that really needs to be the emergency,” he said. “

“We need to be at a point where personal responsibility really needs to be stepped up within everybody.”

Cook said it can be done even while supporting the local economy.

“We have to support our local restaurants we have to support our local establishments and I’m not saying abandon them support them as much as you can help out the local communities as much as you can,” he said.

“We all need to work together on this this can’t be driven from the top down this has to be driven from the bottom up.”

The pair said it is important to consider the virus will not take a break for anything.

“There’s nobody coming to save you there’s no federal government coming in there’s no other resources to draw upon it’s up to our community to do something,” Cook said.

“Staying home especially with Thanksgiving coming up it’s not to stay home and have a party with our families it’s a moment of staying home after you do your job, stay home if you need to buy groceries, buy groceries but stay home after that it’s time to pause for just a little while,” De La Isla added.

The hospital is still fully functional but they are emphasizing to call ahead before heading over for any visit.

