Large grassfire forces residents in Jackson Co. to evacuate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews battled a large grassfire that started in Shawnee County Wednesday afternoon and spread to Jackson County, forcing residents to evacuate.

The grassfire began around 1 p.m. just west of Rossville.

“Not sure what started it,” said Silver Lake Fire Chief, Joe Hawkins. “It appears it started south of Highway 24. When I arrived it had already jumped the highway.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol told 13 NEWS heavy smoke from the fire led to nearly zero visibility and caused a head-on collision.

Only minor injuries were reported, but KHP said it forced them to shut down a stretch of Highway 24 for several hours.

As crews battled to contain the blaze, Hawkins said strong winds made it difficult.

“The winds are just horrible, I mean you may think you’ve got a fire under control and if you miss just a small spot it can rekindle behind a truck that’s already been through there and then it can turn into another big fire,” he said.

Agencies from Shawnee County, Jackson County and the surrounding areas responded to help.

Hawkins said, “When you have a fire this big and a small department like ours, Silver Lake or Rossville, we can’t handle that by ourselves we need the additional resources.”

Even local farmer, Shawn Fordhan, stepped up and used a technique called ‘disking’ to slow the spread.

He said, “It helps slow down the fire, keeps the fire from getting to that dead grass pretty fast and rolls it out into the ground. I just want to make it to where it contains it. Keep it from jumping the road. Keeping it to where the firefighters can get in closer and drive on where I disk and throw water on it.”

The fire traveled over 5 miles putting residents in rural Jackson County and the city of Delia at risk.

“My dad and my fiance’ are both on the fire department,” said Delia resident, Brooke Biddle. “They got the call and we kind of loaded up our stuff just in case, and then they called us and told us to leave.”

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse also issued an evacuation for the area.

“Nothing crazy like this ever happens around here, so kind of scary,” said Biddle, “No one wants their home to burn down, so we’re hoping for the best.”

Morse told 13 NEWS the fire was threatening a structure at 102nd Rd. in Jackson County.

No word yet on if it caused any damage or if any other structures were impacted.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.