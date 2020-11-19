Large fire causes evacuation of west Topeka neighborhood

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Whipped by strong winds, a large, early-morning grass and brush fire on Thursday has resulted in the evacuation of a west Topeka neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 3:23 a.m. Thursday in the area of S.W. 17th and Arrowhead.

Residents on S.W. Cheyenne Hills Road and Village Drive in the immediate neighborhood were evacuated as crews continued battling the fire.

Several brush fires were being reported in the vicinity of hotels along and east of Interstate 470.

Crews from the Topeka Firei Department and Mission Township Fire Department are on the scene.

This story is developing. Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.