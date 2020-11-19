Advertisement

KVC to celebrate National Adoption Month with adoption event

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Nov. 19, 2020
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KVC Kansas is celebrating National Adoption Month with a children’s adoption event on Saturday in Topeka.

KVC Kansas says in conjunction with National Adoption Month, it is helping encourage adoptions on Saturday, Nov. 21. at 8:30 a.m., through a virtual event in Topeka at the Shawnee Co. Courthouse.

According to KVC, over 15 adoptions are expected to be finalized on National Adoption Day throughout the state by it. It said for 2020 all adoption finalizations will be done virtually.

Since its beginning, KVC said it has facilitated over 4,450 adoptions nationwide and continues to facilitate another 500 adoptions annually.

KVC said profiles of children that need to be adopted can be found here and here.

For more information, click here.

