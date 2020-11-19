KU center Udoka Azubuike drafted by the Utah Jazz

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Jayhawks center Udoka Azubuike was drafted by the Utah Jazz with the 27th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Azubuike finished his Kansas career as one of the more dominant big man to have played college basketball.

The 7-footer from Nigeria was a selection to the AP All-America Second-Team and an unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 First-Team. Azubuike was also named the 2020 Big 12 Player of the Year.

The Jayhawks center battled through several injuries. Two different times he would miss significant time due to wrist injuries.

He was fully healthy and prepared for this senior season where he took his play to another level. Azubuike put up 13.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks as a key cog in the top ranked Kansas men’s basketball team.

