KSHSAA Board of Directors to vote on delaying winter competitions to Jan. 15

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas State High School Activities Association Board of Directors will vote Tuesday, Nov. 24 on a slate of proposals for winter activities, including delaying all winter competitions to Jan. 15.

The KSHSAA Executive Board unanimously approved the proposals Wednesday to advance the decision to the final round of approval by vote.

“In recognition of the recent rapid deterioration of Kansas health evidenced by elevated positivity rates, the impact of other illnesses on top of COVID-19 in an overburdened health care system, and moving interscholastic activities indoors, the Executive Board unanimously supported proposing these alterations for consideration by the full Board of Directors,” the KSHSAA wrote in a release.

The Board of Directors will vote during a special meeting held virtually at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

In addition to delaying the winter season to Jan. 15, the proposals include:

· Delay competitions for all winter activities until Friday, January 15.

· Allow virtual competition only in Debate and Scholars Bowl.

· Winter activity practice may continue where appropriate to do so through December 22. All KSHSAA risk mitigation protocols strictly enforced.

· Extend Winter Moratorium. Dec. 23 - Jan. 3; practices to resume Jan. 4; restrictions eliminate contact between coach/athlete/school and no school facility use.

· Tentative resumption of competition on January 15.

· No fans for competition, January 15-28.

· Limited fans Jan. 29 through remainder of winter competitions.

· Mandatory universal masking with exception to athletes in competition and officials during live action.

· No invitational tournaments.

The recommendations also cap the number of competitions each high school sport can take part in with basketball limited to 13 games per team, bowling limited to eight days per team/individual, swimming and diving limited to six competitions per athlete, and wrestling limited to 12 events and 20 competition points maximum.

