KDR Tax Assistance Centers move to appointment only visits

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Revenue Tax Assistance Centers will be moving to an appointment-only format.

The Kansas Department of Revenue says as COVID-19 cases rise throughout the state, its Taxpayer Assistance Centers will be changing their operation format. It said starting on Monday, Nov. 23, TAC will only be available by appointment for in-person assistance.

According to the KDR, the TACs help taxpayers with personal and business tax questions regarding specific accounts or general tax questions. It said the TAC locations will be closed on state holidays.

For appointments, customers should contact offices using the following methods:

Topeka Scott State Office Building 120 SE 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66612-1103 Email:KDOR_TAC@ks.gov Phone: 785-368-8222 Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 4:45 p.m.

Overland Park Rosana Shopping Center 7600 W. 119th Street, Suite A Overland Park, KS 66213 Email: KDOR_OPAppointments@ks.gov Phone: 913-942-3150 Mondays and Wednesdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.



According to KDR, phone and email assistance will continue to be available on Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Residents may contact the following for virtual assistance:

Taxpayer Assistance: 785-368-8222

Past-Due Account Assistance: 785-296-6121

General tax-related questions can be sent by email to kdor_tac@ks.gov

