KDOT honors employee service anniversaries
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transporation is honoring its employees with service anniversaries.
The Kansas Department of Transporation says it is appreciative of the employees that are celebrating state service anniversaries in December. It said it is proud to acknowledge them for their dedication to the State of Kansas. It said employees with service anniversaries in December are as follows:
Those celebrating 40 years:
- Lynn Gormley, Administrative Assistant, Horton
Those celebrating 30 years:
- Richard Gardner, Engineering Technician Senior, Osage City
Those celebrating 20 years:
- Tammi Clark, Industrial Hygienist, Edgerton
- Douglas Williams, Equipment Operator Senior, Wilsey
Those celebrating 10 years:
- Paul Beckman, Equipment Operator Senior, Phillipsburg
- Isaac Ferguson, Engineering Associate III, Lawrence
- Brandy Hartpence, Senior Administrative Specialist, Burlingame
- Justin Moran, Highway Maintenance Supervisor, Kingman
- James Pickrell, Equipment Operator Specialist, Salina
- Jason Stadalman, Equipment Operator, Mulvane
