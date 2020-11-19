Advertisement

KDHE lifts public health advisories for Kansas lakes

(KFYR)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted public health advisories for Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have lifted all remaining public health advisories for Kansas lakes that have been affected by blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, at the end of the recreation season in October, the state had six active public health advisories. It said those have been lifted as of Thursday.

The KDHE said the lifted advisories are as follows:

  • Milford Lake Zone A, Clay/Geary Counties
  • Milford Lake Zone B, Clay/Geary Counties
  • Milford Lake Zone C, Clay/Geary Counties
  • Hain State Fishing Lake, Ford County
  • Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County
  • Rose’s Pond, Johnson County

The KDHE said while it will not be issuing public health advisories until April of 2021, it is encouraging the public to stay informed and aware of algae blooms.

For more information, click here.

