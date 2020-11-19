KDHE lifts public health advisories for Kansas lakes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has lifted public health advisories for Kansas lakes.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says it and the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism have lifted all remaining public health advisories for Kansas lakes that have been affected by blue-green algae.

According to the KDHE, at the end of the recreation season in October, the state had six active public health advisories. It said those have been lifted as of Thursday.

The KDHE said the lifted advisories are as follows:

Milford Lake Zone A, Clay/Geary Counties

Milford Lake Zone B, Clay/Geary Counties

Milford Lake Zone C, Clay/Geary Counties

Hain State Fishing Lake, Ford County

Horsethief Reservoir, Hodgeman County

Rose’s Pond, Johnson County

The KDHE said while it will not be issuing public health advisories until April of 2021, it is encouraging the public to stay informed and aware of algae blooms.

