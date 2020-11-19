Advertisement

KDA to host webinar discussion of feral swine in Kansas

Wild pigs / feral hogs | Image Source: NASA / Wikipedia / MGN
Wild pigs / feral hogs | Image Source: NASA / Wikipedia / MGN
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will host a webinar to discuss feral swine in Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says it will host an informational webinar on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. to update residents on the management practices used in the state to control feral swine. It said the webinar will feature a presentation by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service - Wildlife Services program.

According to the KDA, the USDA-APHIS-WS works with it to help monitor, control and eradicate feral swine in Kansas. It said the webinar will be hosted by Dr. Justin Smith, Animal Heath Commissioner, and will feature presentations from several USDA representatives. It said participants will have the chance to ask questions throughout the presentations and the webinar will be recorded for viewing after its completion.

To register for the webinar, click here.

