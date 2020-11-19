Kansas City resident charged in ongoing drug task force operation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City resident has been charged in an ongoing drug task force operation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Dionta Washington, 29, of Kansas City, has been charged in a superseding indictment with five counts of distributing marijuana (1,2, 3 and 5), one count of distributing methamphetamine (4), two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (6 and 10), two counts of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking (7 and 9) and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana (8).

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened in 2019 and 2020 in Johnson Co.

McAllister said if convicted, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Counts 1, 2, 3, 5 and 8: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 4: Up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $1 million.

Counts 6 and 10: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts 7 and 9: Up to four years and a fine up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting.

McAllister said the prosecution by the Kansas City metro Strike Force is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. He said OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level criminal organizations that threaten the U.S. using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

