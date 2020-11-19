Kansas City man charged in OCDETF operation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is facing charges after being arrested in an OCDETF operation.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Brandon Banister, 35, of Kansas City, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin (1), one count of distributing marijuana (2), one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (3) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (4).

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened on Feb. 27, 2020, in Wyandotte Co.

McAllister said upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Count 1: Not less than five years and not more than 40 years in federal prison and a fine up to $5 million.

Count 2: Up to five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 3: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 4: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, the FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting.

McAllister said the prosecution by the Kansas City Metro Strike Force is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. He said OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level criminal organizations threatening the U.S. using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

