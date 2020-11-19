Advertisement

K-State athletes recover from COVID-19

Christianna Carr and her fellow K-State athletes are united. All Wildcat athletes are standing together with the vow that if change doesn't come, they will stay on the sideline. @kstatesports
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly 100 Kansas State student-athletes have recovered from the coronavirus.

27 student-athletes on the K-State Track & Field/Cross Country teams have recovered from COVID-19. There are currently no active cases on those teams.

The Wildcats football team has seen 7 more athletes recover from the virus. Currently, there are only 5 active COVID-19 cases on the team.

On Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the Riley County Health Department reported there were 22 K-State Track & Field/Cross Country athletes that were active with COVID-19.

The Wildcats football team also was said to have had 12 active cases of the virus.

