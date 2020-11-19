Advertisement

Heavy winds cause fire in Alma

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - What started as a small grass fire turned into around 80 acres of damage in Alma.

The Wabaunsee County Fire Department along with a private company and seven different mutual aid departments stopped Wednesday’s grass fire in Alma..

Around 80 acres of land was in flames and now darkened black on the corner of Boothill and Skyline roads.

13 News was told it started with a grass fire that started Tuesday night and was rekindled due to the heavy winds on Wednesday causing the flames to expand across the land quickly.

The Wabaunsee Sheriff’s Department said the home was destroyed where the grass fire began and that they were still busy, continuing to put out hay bail fires late into the night. They said the hay bails was a big issue as it takes a lot of time to get the flames down and with the winds continuing into the night, could worsen the impact.

The paramedic on site said there was no structural damage done across the field, but one firefighter was taken away and checked for minor injuries.

They are continuing to fight the flames at the house as of 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Wabaunsee Co. is in a red flag warning until Thursday at midnight and are also in a burn ban until Friday at 6:00 am.

