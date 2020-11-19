Advertisement

Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce voices support for statewide mask order

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce is voicing its support for Gov. Kelly’s statewide mask order.

The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce says it is supporting Governor Laura Kelly’s statewide mask order that was announced on Wednesday. It said Chamber Board 2020 Chair Mark Rezac, Kansas Commercial Real Estate, Chair-Elect JuliAnn Mazacheck and Washburn University have also come out in support of the order.

“We are at war with this virus and the best weapon we’ve got right now is to socially distance and wear masks.  The governor’s order drives home how important it is for every single one of us to join the fight,” said Rezac. “The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce supports this order, not because any one of us wants to wear a mask, but because unless we all get much more aggressive now, the consequences for the health of our neighbors and our businesses could be even more devastating.”

“Our local businesses and institutions are taking the steps needed to protect their customers and their employees from COVID-19.  They are doing their part,” said Mazachek. “If Governor Kelly’s mask mandate helps halt the spread of the virus and staves off more restrictive measures, this will keep our communities and our businesses healthy and best positioned for the future.”

