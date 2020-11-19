Fire causes $10,000 damage late Wednesday to central Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire caused an estimated $10,000 in damage late Wednesday to a central Topeka home, authorities said.

The fire was reported around 10:30 p.m. at a home at 2054 S.W. Central Park Ave.

First-arriving crews found fire coming from the frong of the single-story, wooden-frame house.

Firefighters searched the residence and found all occupants had made it outside safely before crews arrived on the scene.

Topeka Fire Marshal Todd Harrison said crews quickly extinguished the blaze, containing it to the house where it started.

A prelliminary investigation indicates the fire was accidental in nature and more likely than not associated with the improper disposal of smoking materials.

All of the estimated $10,000 loss was to the house itself, with zero loss to its contents.

