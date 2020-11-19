Advertisement

EXPLAINED: Travel quarantine, isolation

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose is explaining the KDHE’s travel quarantine list and isolation requirements.

Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose says the State of Kansas reviews travel and exposure risks for COVID-19 throughout the world in order to keep Kansans healthy and safe while traveling. She said in locations where positive test results, an increase in hospitalizations and an increase in deaths can be seen, residents are notified that they should quarantine for 14 days if they have recently visited such a location. She said this helps prevent the potential spread of the virus if the person was exposed during their travels, whether symptoms can be seen or not.

According to Malchose, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates the information on travel quarantines about every two weeks. She said the latest update was on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and a handful of states were removed from the list, while others were added, along with a few countries.

“The removal of states from our list is not cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, and avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

Malchose also said the KDHE uses a formula to value new cases over a two week period, adjusting for the population to provide a case rate per 100,000 residents. She said this number is then compared to the rate in Kansas. She said states with rates around three times higher than Kansas are added to the travel quarantine list.

According to the PIO, North and South Dakota are currently on the list, along with the countries of Andorra, Belgium and Czechia.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Kelly announces new statewide mask mandate as COVID-19 cases soar
Grass fire near Highway 24 near the Prairie Band Potawatomie Reservation.
Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched
Fire
Jackson Co. Sheriff continues to evacuate residents
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls
A Topeka Fire Department brush truck makes sure a grass fire is out early Thursday just south...
Large fire causes evacuation of hotel, homes in west Topeka neighborhood

Latest News

Riley Co. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
Lansing Correctional Facility reports fifth COVID-19 related death
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
David Adam Kess / CC BY-SA 4.0
MARS confirms around 20 employees on leave due to COVID-19 exposure