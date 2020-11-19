EXPLAINED: Travel quarantine, isolation

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose is explaining the KDHE’s travel quarantine list and isolation requirements.

Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose says the State of Kansas reviews travel and exposure risks for COVID-19 throughout the world in order to keep Kansans healthy and safe while traveling. She said in locations where positive test results, an increase in hospitalizations and an increase in deaths can be seen, residents are notified that they should quarantine for 14 days if they have recently visited such a location. She said this helps prevent the potential spread of the virus if the person was exposed during their travels, whether symptoms can be seen or not.

According to Malchose, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment updates the information on travel quarantines about every two weeks. She said the latest update was on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and a handful of states were removed from the list, while others were added, along with a few countries.

“The removal of states from our list is not cause for celebration,” said Dr. Lee Norman, KDHE Secretary. “We base our list on new case rates by population size and unfortunately, Kansas’ numbers are increasing significantly. Practice social distancing, wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick, and avoid large gatherings. Each one of us is responsible for our actions.”

Malchose also said the KDHE uses a formula to value new cases over a two week period, adjusting for the population to provide a case rate per 100,000 residents. She said this number is then compared to the rate in Kansas. She said states with rates around three times higher than Kansas are added to the travel quarantine list.

According to the PIO, North and South Dakota are currently on the list, along with the countries of Andorra, Belgium and Czechia.

For more information, click here.

