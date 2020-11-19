Dillons supervisor recognized for community impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local Dillons supervisor has been recognized for her impact on the community.

Cathy Rias is among the women chosen as “Women Who’ve Changed the Heart of the City” by The Urban Ministry Institute of Topeka, or TUMI. The event honors women who have made a difference in the lives og people affected by poverty or incarceration.

Those at TUMI were impressed with Rias’ work during the pandemic.

“I’m so glad I work for a company like this, Rias said. “We give it 110 percent every day, and to see everybody joining in and helping the community, it’s awesome, very awesome, very awesome.”

Two women from Wichita’s Grace MED and another who volunteers in Kansas prisons were the other selections.

