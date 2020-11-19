Creekstone Farms recognized as 2020 Kansas Exporter of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has recognized Creekstone Farms as the 2020 Kansas Exporter of the Year.

Governor Laura Kelly says she is recognizing Creekstone Farms Premium Beef LLC as the winner of the 2020 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award. She said the award to the top export business is presented by the State of Kansas.

According to Gov. Kelly, Creekstone was one of five finalists for the award. She said Creekstone was joined by Kice Industries of Wichita, Petron Plus Global of Hutchinson, Dragon-Line of Ulysses and Compass Minerals of Overland Park. She said the announcement of the winner was made during a virtual award ceremony on the Kansas Department of Commerce Facebook page.

“Creekstone Farms is an impressive Kansas company, whose beef can be found in nearly every corner of the world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “All five companies have demonstrated sustained and superior exporting performance worthy of making each one a strong contender for this year’s award – but there can be only one winner. Congratulations to Creekstone Farms on this outstanding recognition.”

Gov. Kelly said Creekstone was named the winner over four strong finalists. She said Creekstone sends premium beef to 68 foreign markets, with exporting as a critical element of its overall business success and stability. She said according to Creekstone, 20% of company sales are generated from export.

According to Gov. Kelly, the company has made a big impact on the surrounding community with 315 contracted vendors in 2018 for a total of $87 million. Currently, she said a $115 million expansion is underway. She said the company has more projects planned for the future.

Gov. Kelly said after the ceremony, Secretary of Commerce David Toland called Creekstone Farms to congratulate them on the award.

“COVID-19 has created so many challenges for exporting, from trade show cancellations to travel restrictions and more,” Secretary David Toland said. “Creekstone Farms has been resourceful and continued to grow, including a $150 million investment in expansion projects, where the company has worked with ten other Kansas companies in construction and engineering. Creekstone is a success story in Kansas international business, and they’re highly-deserving of this honor.”

According to Gov. Kelly, Creekstone Farms was founded in 1995 in Campbellsburg, Ken., and moved to Arkansas City in 2003. She said it is currently owned by the Marubeni Corporation of Japan and employs over 1,000 people.

Gov. Kelly said Creekstone Farms represents almost 1% of the American beef market. She said it produces beef from genetically verifiable Black Angus cattle using advanced cattle management practices, carefully controlled feeding practices and a company owned, state of the art processing facility. She said Creekstone Farms can be found in Tokyo, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, Rome, Monaco, London and Mexico City.

