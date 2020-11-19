City of Topeka Utilities introduces new online payment system

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka is rolling out a new, secure, convenient and user-friendly online payment system.

The City of Topeka Utilities Department says it has implemented a new, secure, convenient and user-friendly online payment system for its customers. It said the new interface benefits customers in multiple ways, such as paying bills faster, improved user experience, one time payments without registration, view and pay multiple accounts at once and text to pay capabilities. It said the new system accepts Visa, MasterCard, Discover and electronic checks.

“We are excited about these changes and they reflect our continued commitment to providing a superior customer service experience,” said Nicole Malott, City of Topeka Utilities, Director of Business and Customer Services. “We recognize that customers want flexibility, accessibility, convenience, and user-friendly experience without sacrificing security. We believe these new features deliver all of these things.”

According to the Utilities Department, informative inserts will come in customers’ physical bills for the next month. It said the inserts contain information on how to transition, as well as instructions on how to register with the new system. It said it is encouraging all customers to register with the new system to take advantage of its features. To register, it said customers should go to Topeka.org and click on the blue banner at the top of the homepage. From there, it said this will take them to the new payment portal where they can register and make one time payments.

The Department said customers should know that if they signed up online for the AutoPay function in its previous system, they will need to cancel that service once registered under the new system.

Customers with questions have been directed to call the City of Topeka Customer Service Call Center at 785-368-3111.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.