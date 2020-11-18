Women in Business Conference held at Topeka Country Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Business women from around the state gathered today for this year’s Kansas Women in Business Conference.

The conference hosted speakers and workshops for the women in attendance, both virtually and in person.

“Today is really about giving women in business and entrepreneurs in our state the opportunity to come together, whether in person or virtually, to talk about how they can become more innovative in their personal lives and in their businesses, so they can pivot in times of crisis and look for opportunities to grow, and to have a bigger impact on their lives,” Kansas Chamber Vice President of Communications, Sherriene Jones-Sontag, said.

Organizers say the goal is to reenergize business women and help them focus on innovating their work, especially during the pandemic.

“They’re not alone, that they do have a community of business leaders in our state that can lean upon one another, that can turn to each other for advice and insight on how we can move forward through this virus,” Jones-Sontag said.

Jones-Sontag said the conference is also a great opportunity for women to network and form new friendships.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.