Advertisement

Women in Business Conference held at Topeka Country Club

Women in Business Conference
Women in Business Conference(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Business women from around the state gathered today for this year’s Kansas Women in Business Conference.

The conference hosted speakers and workshops for the women in attendance, both virtually and in person.

“Today is really about giving women in business and entrepreneurs in our state the opportunity to come together, whether in person or virtually, to talk about how they can become more innovative in their personal lives and in their businesses, so they can pivot in times of crisis and look for opportunities to grow, and to have a bigger impact on their lives,” Kansas Chamber Vice President of Communications, Sherriene Jones-Sontag, said.

Organizers say the goal is to reenergize business women and help them focus on innovating their work, especially during the pandemic.

“They’re not alone, that they do have a community of business leaders in our state that can lean upon one another, that can turn to each other for advice and insight on how we can move forward through this virus,” Jones-Sontag said.

Jones-Sontag said the conference is also a great opportunity for women to network and form new friendships.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Topeka Police are currently on scene investigating a car crash in Northwest Topeka area,...
UPDATE: Teen hit by car dies of injuries
Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail hits max on COVID-19 patients
USD 437 administrative building on Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Auburn-Washburn moving to fully remote classes through end of the year
KDHE updates travel quarantine list

Latest News

A Topeka athlete's name will go down in the history books with her induction into the Special...
Topeka athlete inducted into Special Olympics Kansas Hall of Fame
13 News at 10pm
TPD at a home on NE Van Buren St.
Police attempt to locate person of interest on NE Van Buren
Road Closed
Broken water main closes Drury Ln.