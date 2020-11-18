Wednesday forecast: Windy and warm

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Strong wind gusts at least 25 mph today, tonight and tomorrow along with warm temperatures will be the big weather story. The strong winds today will result in a wind advisory and an extreme fire danger threat. Outdoor burning is not recommended, in fact many counties in northeast Kansas have a burn ban including Shawnee county the remainder of the week.

Rain returns this weekend with a storm system. There still remains some differences in the computer models on how this storm system will play out. Did add a rain chance in for Friday night and took it out Sunday. Still think the highest chance for widespread heavier rain will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s. Winds S 20-35, gusts up to 50 mph. Wind advisory and extreme fire danger threat.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. winds S 15-30 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds S/SW 15-30 mph. With higher humidity values, the fire danger threat won’t be as high however still be mindful of the strong winds and continued dry conditions from lack of rain.

Friday will have increasing clouds with highs much cooler and in the 60s. There are indications from models of light rain developing in the afternoon mainly south of I-70. It won’t amount to much so am going to keep the rain out of the forecast for now with rain developing Friday night.

This weekend with models still trending at rain for much of Saturday, dropped highs down in the mid 50s and that still may be too warm. Temperatures Friday night will be much warmer vs Saturday night as a cold front will bring a colder start Sunday morning.

As for next week, highs gradually warm up through Wednesday however there does remain some differences in the weather pattern to end the week. Of course Thanksgiving is Thursday (Day 9) and right now would expect highs at least in the 50s but a possibility of 60s.

Taking Action:

Strong winds today will lead to an extreme fire danger threat. Outdoor burning is not recommended, in fact many counties have burn bans.

Rain is likely this weekend especially Saturday.



