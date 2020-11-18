Advertisement

Washburn Rural player heading to West Point

(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Co-Player of the Year and First Team All-Centennial Joe Berry of Washburn Rural will be playing for Army at the next level.

The senior Junior Blue announced his decision via twitter Tuesday.

In the tweet, he thanked God and all of his coaches that helped in develop his game and character. He thanked his teammates and friends from Washburn Rural, as well as thanking his mom, dad and brother. He ended with the hashtag, GoArmy.

