Wabaunsee Co. welcomes new district magistrate judge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission has selected a new district magistrate judge for Wabaunsee County.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission says it has selected Angela Anderson to fill a vacancy for a Wabaunsee Co. magistrate judge.

According to the Commission, it conducted public interviews of nominees via videoconference on Nov. 17, and nine people applied for the opening.

The Commission said Anderson’s new position will be effective upon her swearing-in. It said Anderson, of Alma, is clerk of the district court for Wabaunsee Co.

According to the Commission, the 2nd Judicial District is made up of Jackson, Jefferson, Pottawatomie and Wabaunsee counties. It said the vacancy will be created by the Dec. 8 retirement of District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter.

According to Kansas law, a district magistrate judge is required to be a resident of the county at the time of taking office and while holding it, a graduate of a high school, secondary school or equivalent and either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass a test given by the Supreme Court within 18 months.

The Commission said after serving one year in office, the new judge will be required to stand for a retention vote in the next general election and if retained will serve a four-year term.

The 2nd Judicial District Nominating Commission said it is composed of Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting interim chair, David Allen of Circleville, Charles Waugh of Eskridge, J. Richard Lake of Holton, D. Max Fuller of Maple Hill, Norma Dunnaway of Perry, Edward Pugh of Wamego, Eugene Scherer of Wamego and John Watt of Wamego.

