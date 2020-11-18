Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Topeka man is behind bars Wednesday following his arrest Tuesday night in connection with kidnapping two teenage girls, authorities said.

The arrested man, Joshua Ray Kline, was being held in the Shawnee County Jail in connection with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and aggravated criminal threat.

Topeka police spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker said officers responded around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 1100 block of N.W. Van Buren on a report of a possible kidnapping in which the victims were girls ages 16 and 17.

Upon arrival at the North Topeka address, officers made contact with a suspect, later identified as Kline.

A search warrant was executed for the home, Spiker said. As a result of the investigation, Kline was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail.

Spiker said the victims and Kine were known to each other.

