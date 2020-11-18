Advertisement

Topeka High grad competing in Reece’s Senior Bowl

Teven Jenkins roster picture.
Teven Jenkins roster picture.(Oklahoma State Football)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka High School star lineman and current Oklahoma State starter, Teven Jenkins, will participate in the Reece’s Senior Bowl.

The all star game gives top seniors, like the Topeka offensive tackle, across the nation the opportunity to compete in front of NFL scouts. Jenkins accepted the invitation and will be heading down to Mobile, Alabama in late January.

The tweet from Reece’s Senior Bowl said, “Please welcome OL Teven Jenkins from @CowboyFB to the Reece’s Senior Bowl!!!” followed by by the hashtags “Go Pokes," “TheDraftStartsinMobile,” and “BestoftheBest."

