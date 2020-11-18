Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

Robert Wood
Robert Wood(Shawn Wheat | WPD)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Wichita man.

The whereabouts of Robert Wood are unknown, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance to help find him.

Hood was last seen leaving his home on East Oneida in Wichita at about 11 am on Wednesday. He was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the handicap tag 27517.

Hood is described as 5′11″, 200 lbs. with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat and a long-sleeved green and white shirt. Hood has also been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see Mr. Hood or know of his whereabouts, you are advised to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law
KDHE updates travel quarantine list
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Authorities have identified a Carbondale woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 10 on...
Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Sen. Moran, Rep. Estes work to designate two Kansas trails as National Historic Trails
Clockwise from top left, Kora Liles, Shane Mays, Joseph Lowry, Brian Flowers, and Joseph Krahn...
Murder defendant withdraws motion to overturn convictions
The Kansas Jayhawks faced off against Coastal Carolina without fans at Memorial Stadium on...
KU football game against Texas slated for Nov. 21 postponed
David Adam Kess / CC BY-SA 4.0
MARS confirms around 20 employees on leave due to COVID-19 exposure
Air Tanker 95 is headed to help out with a large wildfire near Rossville.
Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched