Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for an 88-year-old Wichita man.

The whereabouts of Robert Wood are unknown, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s assistance to help find him.

Hood was last seen leaving his home on East Oneida in Wichita at about 11 am on Wednesday. He was driving a grey 2005 Chevy Trailblazer with the handicap tag 27517.

Hood is described as 5′11″, 200 lbs. with grey hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black leather coat and a long-sleeved green and white shirt. Hood has also been diagnosed with dementia.

If you see Mr. Hood or know of his whereabouts, you are advised to call 911 immediately.

