Sharp Honda makes donation to American Cancer Society

Sharp Honda has donated $5,900 to the American Cancer Society for sold cars during the month of...
Sharp Honda has donated $5,900 to the American Cancer Society for sold cars during the month of October.(Sharp Honda)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sharp Honda made a generous donation to the American Cancer Society at a check presentation on Wednesday.

Sharp Honda says it held a check presentation for the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event on Wednesday with a check totaling $5,900. It said for every vehicle sold during October, it donated $100 to the American Cancer Society.

According to Sharp, to date, it has donated over $20,000 to the event over the past five years.

“We are very grateful for the support everyone at Sharp Honda provides to the American Cancer Society.  Many employees have had someone in their family who has had cancer and this is their way of giving back.  You can tell they really want to make a difference in the lives of patients and families impacted by cancer.” said Stephanie Weiter, Senior Manager Community Development.

For more information on Making Strides Against Breast Cancer or the American Cancer Society, click here, or call 1-800-227-2345.

