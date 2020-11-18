Sen. Moran introduces resolution to honor World Food Program and its Nobel Peace Prize

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Senator Moran and a handful of his colleagues have introduced a resolution to honor the World Food Program for receiving a 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he and the Senate Hunger Caucus Co-Chairs, John Boozman (R-Ark.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Bob Casey (D-Penn.) and Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), introduced S.Res.774, congratulating the World Food Program for being awarded the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize, which affirmed the organization’s mission and shows support for the leadership of WFP Executive Director David Beasley.

Additionally, Moran said the resolution reiterates the Senate’s commitment to the goal of working with international communities to end hunger, achieve food security and improve nutrition through the work of the WFP.

“As hunger impacts families here in the United States and around the globe, it will take collaboration between producers, Congress and organizations like the World Food Program to eradicate hunger,” said Sen. Moran. “Fighting hunger is not only the morally right thing to do; it is also the smart thing to do for our producers, and I applaud the World Food Program and the work they do each day to end hunger.”

“Eliminating hunger at home and abroad takes an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Sen. Boozman. “It requires leaders with visionary solutions and supporting team members who are willing to put in the hard work to bring about meaningful change. David Beasley and his team at the WFP embody these principles. I congratulate them and offer my continued support as we work together toward a world where hunger is no longer an issue.”

“We are deeply grateful for this bipartisan recognition from the leaders of the Senate Hunger Caucus,” said Barron Segar President & CEO of World Food Program USA. “From the time of the United Nations World Food Program’s creation in 1961, the United States has remained a stalwart and generous donor in support of our lifesaving work in more than 80 countries around the world. Being named the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate is a timely and decisive acknowledgement that ending hunger is a critical first step towards peace. The award is a tribute to the sacrifice and commitment of the U.N. World Food Program’s 18,000 staff, many of whom work on the frontlines of hunger and conflict, delivering food assistance that offers hope to some of the most vulnerable people, living in some of the world’s most remote and insecure locations.”

