Seaman schools moving middle and high school students to remote learning starting Monday

By Danielle Martin
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - According to Superintendent Dr. Steve Noble, Seaman Public Schools is moving middle school and high school students to remote learning until January starting on Monday.

Dr. Noble told USD 345 staff and families on Tuesday that starting on Monday, November 23rd, Seaman Middle School and Seaman High School will move to remote learning until January 19th.

Pre-K and Elementary schools will remain in-person during this time, but they are able to move to remote learning if needed.

“COVID numbers in our elementary buildings are lower than our middle and high school buildings and we continue to follow the research indicating younger students need to be in schools,” Dr. Noble said. “These are not easy decisions to make as we work to meet the learning needs of our kids with the health and safety of our staff, students, and community a priority."

Dr. Noble says end of semester requirements, including finals for high schools students will be provided by teachers.

Athletic activities for middle and high school students will continue as scheduled.

USD 345 will be providing a 5-day meal packs on Wednesday at Seaman Middle School free of charge for all remote students.

