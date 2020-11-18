RCPD attempts to identify man connected to theft

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify a man that has been connected to a theft on Marlatt Ave.

The Riley County Police Department says in a Facebook post that it is attempting to identify a man in connection with a theft that happened int he 1300 block of Marlatt Ave. on Nov. 3, shortly before 11 p.m.

RCPD said if anyone has information to contact it at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. It said using the Crime Stoppers service allows residents to stay anonymous and could qualify them for up to a $1,000 award.

RCPD said the man is considered innocent until proven guilty.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.