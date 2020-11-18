Advertisement

Police attempt to locate person of interest on NE Van Buren

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 9:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several police were present Tuesday evening at home on NE Van Buren St. near NE Fairchild.

Multiple units surrounded the home and eventually entered.

There is no word on if they found anybody. The Topeka Police Dept. says more information will be released Wednesday.

13 NEWS will update this story when more information becomes available.

