Pair escape serious injury in southwest Kansas plane crash

Two people escaped serious injury Tuesday when the small plane they were in crashed in...
Two people escaped serious injury Tuesday when the small plane they were in crashed in southwest Kansas, authorities said. (Photo courtesy MGN)(KKTV)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHNSON CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported when a small plane crashed Tuesday afternoon in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The plane crash was reported at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday near US-160 highway and D Road in Stanton County. The location was about 7 miles east of the Stanton County Airport.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the pilot of a Cessna 120 fixed-wing, single-engine airpolane attempted a “flyby” of people on the ground whwen the plane caught its left wing on the dirt and spun into the ground.

The pilot, Blake Allen Gerard, 36, of Collinsville, Okla., was transported to Stanton County Hospital in Johnson City. The patrol said Gerard, who was wearing a safety restraint, had no apparent injuries.

A passenger in the plane, Matthew Allen Gerard, 13, of Collinsville, Okla., also was taken to Stanton County Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said he was wearing a safety restraint.

