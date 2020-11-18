Murder defendant withdraws motion to overturn convictions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court this week dismissed a defendant’s motion in which he sought to overturn his convictions in the killings of two of three slaying victims.

On Oct. 21, Brian Joseph Flowers, the defendant, filed a “motion for voluntary dismissal of the appeal.”

On Monday, a Supreme Court document filed Monday showed that Flowers sought dismissal of his appeal.

On March 12, 2017, Topeka police were called to a North Topeka house where they found the bodies of two men and a woman lying in a basement and covered by clothing.

The three were killed in a house at 115 N.W. Grant.

The victims were Nicole Fisher, 38, Matthew Leavitt, 19, and Luke Davis, 20, all of Topeka. The victims were strangled or suffocated, and the men also had been beaten.

On April 16, 2019, Flowers pleaded guilty in the deaths of Leavitt and Fisher in the North Topeka meth house. Flowers wasn’t charged in the death of Davis.

But on January 30, 2020, Flowers filed a hand-written motion seeking to withdraw his pleas and denied killing anyone.

Besides the two murder charges, Flowers also was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping of Leavitt and Fisher and one count each of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery.

Those four charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement with the Shawnee County District Attorney’s office.

Flowers was sentenced to two consecutive 25-year life terms in prison.

The other four defendants and their sentences were:

-- Shane Andrew Mays, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery which carry sentences totaling 104 months.

-- Joseph Aaron Krahn, three consecutive 50-year sentences in the killings of the three victims.

-- Joseph P. Lowry, 125 years for three counts of first-degree murder, a consecutive term of 12 years and 11 months for an aggravated kidnapping conviction, and two concurrent terms of 12 years and 11 months in two other aggravated kidnapping counts.

-- Kora L. Liles, three consecutive 25-year prison terms for three first-degree murders and 693 consecutive months for eight other convictions.

