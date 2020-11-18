Mo. woman charged with conspiracy to bribe public official

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to bribe a public official.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Karilyn Primeau, 47, of Smithville, Mo., has been charged with one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that Primeau, who is the wife of an inmate, paid a guard at the U.S. Army Disciplinary Barracks in Leavenworth, Kan., to smuggle cell phones into the prison in order for inmates to use.

McAllister said if convicted, Primeau could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the FBI investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt is prosecuting.

