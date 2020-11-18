Advertisement

Mo. woman charged with conspiracy to bribe public official

(WKYT)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman has been indicted on charges of conspiracy to bribe a public official.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Karilyn Primeau, 47, of Smithville, Mo., has been charged with one count of conspiracy to bribe a public official.

According to McAllister, the indictment alleges that Primeau, who is the wife of an inmate, paid a guard at the U.S. Army Disciplinary Barracks in Leavenworth, Kan., to smuggle cell phones into the prison in order for inmates to use.

McAllister said if convicted, Primeau could face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He said the FBI investigated and Assistant U.S. Attorney Tris Hunt is prosecuting.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law
KDHE updates travel quarantine list
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Authorities have identified a Carbondale woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 10 on...
Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Kansas City resident charged in ongoing drug task force operation
Riley Co. reports 56 new COVID-19 cases since Monday
13 News at Six
Kansas City man indicted with handful of charges
KDA to hold public hearing on Commercial Industrial Hemp regulations