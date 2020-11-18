Marshall’s bill protecting Seniors from COVID-19 scams passes House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIBW) - Roger Marshall’s bill to protect senior citizens from COVID-19 scams has passed through the House.

Rep. Roger Marshall says on Monday, the U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed his bipartisan legislation to protect older Americans from COVID-19 related scams.

According to Marshall, originally introduced as the bipartisan Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams Act, the legislation was included in the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act.

“We must do everything in our power to protect our seniors from not only the virus, but also from those who prey on their fears and vulnerabilities during these difficult times,” said Rep. Marshall. “This legislation will provide our seniors with resources and up-to-date information, connections to law enforcement officers, and will help us be better prepared for future emergencies.”

Marshall said the legislation charges the Federal Trade Commission to make digital resources available for older Americans and caregivers on the information of scams in their areas and gives them connections to law enforcement. He said the legislation also requires the FTC to submit a report to Congress on the number and types of scams there are targeting seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the FTC will also be made to make recommendations on how to prevent scams that target seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic and future emergencies.

According to Marshall, Congressman Robin Kelly (D-Ill.) co-sponsored the House legislation. He said Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) introduced the Senate companion bill. He said the bill was endorsed by the AARP, Elder Justice Coalition, American Society on Aging and National Adult Protective Services Association.

