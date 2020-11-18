MARS confirms around 20 employees on leave due to COVID-19 exposure

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A company spokesperson for the Mars Wrigley Corporation has confirmed around 20 total cases of COVID-19 in its Topeka plant.

A company spokesperson for the Mars Wrigley Corporation says it is grateful for the frontline workers and community partners keeping the Topeka community safe. They said the health and safety of its associates and contractors is its first priority, so out of an abundance of caution, and partially due to a large spike in Shawnee Co. COVID-19 cases, around 20 of its associates will not be coming into the plant due to possible exposure that happened outside of work.

According to the spokesperson, the company is continuing to take preventative measures to minimize the risk of exposure to the virus, including implementing social distancing, restricting the number of people on-site and continuing an intense cleaning disinfecting regimen. They said the plant is also pre-screening and taking the temperature of each employee before entering the facility.

To further minimize the number of employees on-site, the spokesperson said applicable associates are working from home. They said the company is also supporting associated by adopting policies to protect their health as well as providing extra flexibility and sick time to manage quarantine situations.

“We continue to partner with the community by providing products that create better moments and more smiles for health care workers, first responders, essential workers, volunteers, and those supported by the organizations in our community,” said the spokesperson.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.