Manhattan to hold COVID-19 Task Force meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday, Nov. 19.

The City of Manhattan says the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force will meet on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the City, due to precautions associated with the pandemic, the meeting will be held virtually with the Co-Chairs and the 24 members of the Task Force participating remotely.

The City said the Task Force has been charged to help the Manhattan Area move forward under Governor Laura Kelly’s reopening plan by “developing a measured and phased path forward for our community.”

According to the City, the agenda will review local technology resources and training to help local businesses increase revenue through online services, as well as discuss a survey to understand the impact of the pandemic on local businesses and organizations.

The City said live public comment will not be permitted during the meeting.

According to the City, the meeting will be televised live on local Cox Cable Channel 3, on the City’s website and on Facebook. It said a recording will also be made available on the City’s website after the meeting.

