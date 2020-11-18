Advertisement

Wildfire shuts down Highway 24, Air Tanker 95 dispatched

Air Tanker 95 is headed to help out with a large wildfire near Rossville.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A large fire has caused minor injuries in Shawnee County and the closure of Highway 24.

A fire is raging in Shawnee County, near the Pottawatomie County line, just west of Rossville near the Soldier Township. Smoke from the fire caused a vehicle collision on Anthony Rd. and Highway 24, injuring one person and totaling a car. Highway 24 has been closed due to the fire.

The cause of the grassfire is still unknown, but Air Tanker 95 has been dispatched to assist.

Nov. 18, 2:06 p.m.

A Large fire is raging near the Shawnee and Pottawatomie county lines.

According to the National Weather Service, its radar has picked up a large wildfire near the Shawnee County and Pottawatomie County lines, near Rossville.

1:05 PM: Satellite is detecting a large fire near the Shawnee-Pottawatomie county line.

Posted by US National Weather Service Topeka Kansas on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

The Kansas Forest Service says it has dispatched Air Tanker 95 and District Fire Management Officer Bryce Haverkamp to help with the fire. It also says that the fire started just west of Rossville in the 17400 block of NW Highway 24. It said there has also been a vehicle accident in the area. It is asking travelers and residents to avoid the area due to extremely dense smoke.

We will continue to share updates from Shawnee County Department of Emergency Management.

Posted by Kansas Forest Service on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

This is a developing story.

