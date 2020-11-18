Advertisement

Lansing Correctional Facility reports fifth COVID-19 related death

By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lansing Correctional Facility has reported the death of an inmate due to COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Corrections says a Lansing Correctional Facility resident has died and had previously tested positive for COVID-19. It said this is the fifth resident death from LCF, and 11th resident death related to COVID-19 for the department.

According to KDOC, the resident was transported from LCF to the hospital on Nov. 13, where he then tested positive for COVID-19.

KDOC said the resident died on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and was an 81-year-old white man with underlying health conditions that contributed to his death. It said he was serving a life sentence for first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

For more information on COVID-19 and KDOC, click here.

