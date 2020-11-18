KU football game against Texas slated for Nov. 21 postponed

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ football game against Texas scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 will be postponed due to KU’s inability to meet minimum position requirements set by the Big 12.

KU cites “a combination of injuries and contact tracing” to the position group affecting the game.

The game against Texas will now be played Dec. 12.

Since Nov. 8, KU football has performed 825 COVID-19 tests, and says five returned positives on different days.

