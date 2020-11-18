KDA to hold public hearing on Commercial Industrial Hemp regulations

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture will hold a hearing for a proposed adoption of commercial industrial hemp regulations.

The Kansas Department of Agriculture says a public hearing will be held on Monday, Dec. 8, at 10 a.m. to consider the adoption of proposed regulations to govern commercial industrial hemp production in Kansas. It said due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, the hearing will be held virtually to provide the opportunity for online participation. It said there will also be an in-person option, but attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing and to comply with local health requirements.

According to the KDA, due to the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill, it is proposing rules and regulations for the commercial industrial hemp industry. It said the 2018 bill removed hemp from the federal Controlled Substances Act and the Commercial Industrial Hemp Act in Kansas was passed in 2019.

The KDA said a copy of the proposed regulations can be found here. It said those wishing to participate in the video conference or in-person are required to preregister in order to be provided with instructions. It said written comments can be made on the public comments website before the hearing or sent to the KDA at 1320 Research Park Dr., Manhattan, KS, 66502.

