Kansas federal judge approved by Senate committee

Kansas' Solicitor General Toby Crouse argues for the state during a hearing before the Kansas...
Kansas' Solicitor General Toby Crouse argues for the state during a hearing before the Kansas Supreme Court in Topeka, Kan., Tuesday, May 22, 2018. The court is reviewing a law passed this spring by the Republican-led Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Jeff Colyer that will phase in a $548 million education funding increase over five years. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, Pool)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 8:46 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas' Solicitor General has been designated as a federal judge for the state.

Toby Crouse was nominated for the position in May. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 50-43 to confirm his appointment Tuesday.

Crouse represented Kansas in three Supreme Court cases over the last couple of years. On Crouse’s appointment, Sen. Jerry Moran praised his qualification for the role.

“Toby Crouse is a skilled attorney who has demonstrated his judicial views and respect for the rule of law throughout his career in private practice, as a clerk for Tenth Circuit Judge Mary Briscoe and as the Kansas Solicitor General," Sen. Moran said. "He is well-qualified for this appointment, and I look forward to him taking his seat as a judge for the Federal District Court of Kansas.”

Prominent Kansas Republicans, including Senators Moran and Roberts, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, applauded Crouse’s nomination.

