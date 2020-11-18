Kansas City man indicted with handful of charges

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man has been indicted for the distribution of drugs and more.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Nicholas Newman, 19, of Kansas City, has been charged in a superseding indictment with three counts of distributing marijuana (1,3 and 5), two counts of distributing methamphetamine (2 and 4), one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking (6), two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (7 and 8), one count of robbery and theft of a firearm (9), one count of assault with a dangerous weapon (10) and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (11).

According to McAllister, the crimes are alleged to have happened in January and February of 2020 in Wyandotte Co.

McAllister said upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Counts 1, 3 and 5: Up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts 2 and 4: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $1 million.

Count 6: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

Counts 7 and 8: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 9: Up to 25 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 10: Up to 20 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Count 11: Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting.

McAllister said the prosecution by the Kansas City Metro Strike Force is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force operation. He said OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles high-level criminal organizations that threaten the U.S. using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

For more information on OCDETF, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.