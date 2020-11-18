KanDrive app launches text alerts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KanDrive app is now able to send text alerts to help travelers.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says new updates to the KanDrive.org traveler information website will make it more convenient to get timely information on current road conditions throughout Kansas.

KDOT said the KanDrive app is now available to install on cell phones from Google Play and the App Store. It said after creating an account, drivers can also sign up for text alerts on specific highways.

“With these recent updates, KDOT has made it even easier for travelers to access up-to-date information on highway conditions,” said Secretary Julie Lorenz. “This information can be critical when making travel decisions and we want it available to travelers whenever they need it.”

According to KDOT, traffic impacts are updated 24/7, including maintenance and construction activities, winter highway conditions, flooded roadways, incidents and crashes affecting traffic and closed highways. It said drivers can create personalized accounts to save their favorite routes and areas and share reports and cameras through Facebook, Twitter or email.

KDOT said the commercial vehicle mode for truck drivers allows companies to create text and email alerts designed around highly traveled routes, weigh stations and rest areas.

To get started, click here.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.