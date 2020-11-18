Jackson Co. Sheriff asks Delia residents to evacuate
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff is asking the residents of Delia to evacuate.
Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says in a tweet that he is asking all residents in and around the city of Delia to evacuate due to a large grassfire in the area.
PLEASE EVACUATE YOUR RESIDENCE IF YOU ARE IN THE AREA OR CITY OF DELIA PLEASE EVACUATE RESIDENCE— Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) November 18, 2020
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.