Jackson Co. Sheriff asks Delia residents to evacuate

DELIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff is asking the residents of Delia to evacuate.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says in a tweet that he is asking all residents in and around the city of Delia to evacuate due to a large grassfire in the area.

PLEASE EVACUATE YOUR RESIDENCE IF YOU ARE IN THE AREA OR CITY OF DELIA PLEASE EVACUATE RESIDENCE — Sheriff Tim Morse (@sheriffmorse) November 18, 2020

This is a developing story.

