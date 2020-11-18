Advertisement

Jackson Co. Sheriff asks Delia residents to evacuate

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELIA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Jackson County Sheriff is asking the residents of Delia to evacuate.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says in a tweet that he is asking all residents in and around the city of Delia to evacuate due to a large grassfire in the area.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Liberal woman ordered to follow Kansas notario publico law
KDHE updates travel quarantine list
Joshua Kline, 23, was arrested in relation to the kidnapping of two girls.
Topeka man, 23, behind bars in kidnapping of two teenage girls
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid reacts after being doused during the second half of...
Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid signs contract extension
Authorities have identified a Carbondale woman who died in a single-vehicle crash Nov. 10 on...
Carbondale woman identified as victim of fatality crash in Douglas County

Latest News

Lansing Correctional Facility reports fifth COVID-19 related death
Parcells indicted for basing autopsy business on fraudulent claims
Sen. Moran, Rep. Estes work to designate two Kansas trails as National Historic Trails
Clockwise from top left, Kora Liles, Shane Mays, Joseph Lowry, Brian Flowers, and Joseph Krahn...
Murder defendant withdraws motion to overturn convictions